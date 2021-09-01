T-Mobile plans to migrate Sprint Complete customers with its Protection <360>
T-Mobile will soon be dropping another Sprint product, as revealed by a report.
According to this slide, T-Mobile will be dropping Sprint’s legacy Asurion product to give way to something it has in store for the brand. The report reveals that T-Mobile plans to merge Sprint Complete, a legacy protection plan from Sprint, with their own Protection <360> plan.
In addition to merging the two plans, T-Mo intends to transform its Sprint Asurion repair stores into T-Mobile Assurant stores by October 11th. The first phase of the merger is to service only T-Mobile rate plans. Sprint Complete customers will become eligible by November 1st as soon as the migration to a Protection <360> plan has been completed. This will then allow all repair stores to service the two rate plans, which will cover approximately 19 million T-Mobile and 12 million Sprint customers.
The report shares that affected customers will receive a notification from T-Mobile starting September 15th. If you are a Sprint Complete customer, you should keep an eye out for a notification from T-Mobile soon.
Source: The T-Mo Report