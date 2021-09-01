Leaked document reveals T-Mobile to offer $0 down on select devices under EIP
T-Mobile is really keen on getting its customers on a device installment plan. As revealed by this report, T-Mobile will soon be launching a new promotion that will encourage its customers to sign up for an Equipment Installment Plan (EIP).
The publication released an internal document that detailed the promotion, which will apparently start on September 3rd. All T-Mobile customers eligible for an EIP will be able to get $0 down on these devices:
- Apple iPhone 11 64GB
- Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB
- Samsung Galaxy A12
- T-Mobile REVVL 5G
The full price of the device will be divided by 24 months, which the customer will have to pay for.
It’s important to note that the devices available under this promotion already have existing offers. But with this new offer, they can get the device with no down payment upfront.
For more details about the offer, you can read the internal document shared in the photo above. T-Mobile has not officially released this promotion but it could do so in the next few days.
Source: The T-Mo Report