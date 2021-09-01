T-Mobile customers to get exclusive AccuWeather Alerts for free

Earlier today, AccuWeather revealed its plans to exclusively push severe weather alerts to T-Mobile customers. This will be in the form of its AccuWeather Alerts, a new system that aims to change the way severe weather notifications are communicated and distributed to the general public.

Although the new system will complement official government warnings, it will provide up-to-the-minute storm information in layman’s terms. This will be provided 24/7 by meteorologists and localized conditions. As a result, customers can make the best decisions during severe weather conditions.

By installing the app and this exclusive feature, T-Mobile customers will receive up-to-the-minute alerts on their device for free. Some examples of notifications they may receive include the following:

“Severe Weather Potential”

“Severe Weather Threat”

“Dangerous Weather Imminent!”

Before the big announcement, AccuWeather Alerts was already tested out in three T-Mobile markets. And now, the feature will be expanding to 20 markets prone to severe weather. These include Atlanta, Boston, Greenville, Houston, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and many more.

If you are a T-Mobile customer in these locations, you can opt in to receive the exclusive offer. All you need to do is download the free AccuWeather app to get notifications of severe weather, such as snow, hurricanes, tornadoes, hail, heatwaves, flooding, cold waves, and others. The feature is also available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

Source: The Penn