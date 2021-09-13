T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile heading to Walmart soon
Good news to all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile subscribers! The Un-Carrier earlier announced that it will be making these two brands available at various Walmart retail stores and on their website.
With this announcement, you can start buying T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile products and services in more than 2,300 locations throughout the country. By making this possible, T-Mobile is doubling its presence in large national retailers.
“In many parts of the country, limited competition when it comes to wireless service leaves some people with few options for plans or access to the benefits of 5G,” T-Mobile Consumer Group’s Executive Vice President, Jon Freier, said. “5G for All means T-Mobile is bringing real choice and competition in wireless to many Americans. And even though online shopping continues to grow, we know that retail stores remain one of the primary places where wireless customers pick up devices and service. We’re working to expand our retail footprint across the country to meet more people in more places every day.”
If you are interested in buying your T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile products and services at a Walmart store, you can do that starting next month. Metro by T-Mobile will be making its debut first on October 18th, and will be followed by T-Mobile on November 1st. Some of the items that will be displayed in these stores include various smartphone models, affordable 5G phones, and three unlimited Metro by T-Mobile monthly rate options. T-Mobile will also be offering its Magenta MAX plan at Walmart stores and their website.
Source: T-Mobile