T-Mobile: To present at BofA 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference
T-Mobile will be presenting at the BofA 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference.
T-Mo’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event; which will take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:10 pm EDT.
During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of Ray’s talk. It will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website.
Once the presentation is over, an on-demand replay will be available on the said website.
