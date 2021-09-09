T-Mobile: To present at BofA 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

T-Mobile will be presenting at the BofA 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference.

T-Mo’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event; which will take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:10 pm EDT.  

During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of Ray’s talk. It will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website

Once the presentation is over, an on-demand replay will be available on the said website. 

 

Source: T-Mobile

