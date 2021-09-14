T-Mobile unveils Forever Upgrade promotion for iPhone 13 lineup

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 13 series earlier today. And along with the announcement, T-Mobile revealed a new “Forever Upgrade” promotion.

Through this promotion, you can get a free iPhone 13 with 5G model under an eligible plan when you trade in an eligible device. You will also need to lock in up to $800 off in trade-in value forever. With this, you can upgrade to the latest iPhone every two or more years and get up to $800 off. And this can go on forever.

“T-Mobile is America’s leading 5G network with the fastest 5G speeds and most 5G coverage, and with Forever Upgrade we’re setting a new bar for value, too. Customers can get the powerful new iPhone 13 today, lock in its value, and upgrade to the latest iPhone every two years… FOREVER,” T-Mobile Consumer Group’s EVP Jon Freier said. “This is exactly the kind of industry-shaking innovation customers expect from the Un-Carrier. With the new 5G iPhones on Us, Forever Upgrade, the leading 5G network, a plan built for 5G with Magenta MAX and a free year of Apple TV+ on Magenta plans, T-Mobile is THE destination for Apple fans.”

And if you’re not ready for a Forever Upgrade option, you can still get a free iPhone 13 pro (or up to $1000 off iPhone 12 or 13 series) with 30 monthly bill credits on T-Mo’s zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan when you trade in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX.

There is also an option to get half off on the iPhone 13 Pro or up to $500 off any new iPhone 13 model via 30 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device on any T-Mobile plan.

The new iPhone 13 lineup supports T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network. If you use this device, you’ll be able to see an indicator on the status bar when you are using T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G.

The last option is to get an iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 model and get a second free on T-Mobile (up to $800) with 30 monthly bill credits when you add a qualifying line on any T-Mobile plan.

If you are interested in getting any of the devices under the iPhone 13 lineup, T-Mobile will start accepting pre-orders on September 17th. The device will be available starting September 24th. For more information, you can visit T-Mobile’s website.

Source: T-Mobile