You can score a huge discount on T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 from Best Buy
T-Mobile has partnered with Best Buy to offer a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. This promotion is available to both new and existing T-Mobile customers.
With this promotion in place, you can get the Galaxy S21 5G at $499.99 instead of the regular $799.99 price. You will simply need to activate a new line of service or upgrade your existing T-Mo account.
This will give you a device with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery included as well as a 10-megapixel front facing camera. On the back, you will find three cameras with a 12-megapixel main sensor, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
Upon release, this phone runs on Android 11 OS.
If you are interested in this offer, you can visit this page.
Source: PhoneArena