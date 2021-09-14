Sonim XP3plus now available at T-Mobile

Despite the number of high-end smartphones being released, there is still a market for those who are looking for a sturdy clamshell phone. There aren’t a lot of them available these days but that doesn’t mean they don’t get new models anymore. And that’s exactly where Sonim’s latest clamshell phone comes in.

The Sonim XP3plus is the latest clamshell phone to be offered by the company. It is an upgrade from the previous XP3 model that was released two years ago. The new model comes with a 2.8-inch internal, 1.3-inch external display. It also features a bigger battery than its predecessor, at 2,300mAh.

From within, the XP3plus is powered by a 2GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm SM6115 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB onboard storage, and up to 256GB memory expansion. As a clamshell device, the XP3plus is an ultra-rugged device that can withstand drops from 1.5 meters and can also be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

The device also features more programmable buttons and a new intuitive user interface with dynamic soft keys.

You can now purchase this clamshell phone from T-Mobile at $210 outright. Or you can get it at $8.75/month for 24 months. It will arrive in T-Mobile’s stores starting October 22nd.

Source: PhoneArena