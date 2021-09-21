T-Mobile makes changes to some grandfathered promos

It’s common practice for plans to lose some features and promotions when they get grandfathered. This is why there are those who are hesitant to change their plan once they know their existing plan will be discontinued by their carrier. For this same reason, T-Mobile has made some changes to the way they discontinue their old plans.

This was initially shared on a Reddit post and was confirmed by The T-Mo Report. According to the report, T-Mobile’s free line promos and insider hookup promotions that they offered in the past can now be transferred to a newer plan when you decide to migrate.

The report also shared some internal documents that reveal details about the offer. One of these is for customers who migrate to a Magenta, Magenta MAX, or T-Mobile for Business 13+ rate plan. The good news is that T-Mo will now allow subscribers to keep their free line.

The report also confirmed that Insider Hookups from previous years will migrate too. Support can occasionally add a newer version of the 20% off to the new plan.

If you are interested to learn more about this announcement, you can get in touch with T-Mobile support to confirm if your free line will transfer too.

Source: The T-Mo Report