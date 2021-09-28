Metro by T-Mobile running $40/month offer to switchers

Metro by T-Mobile is currently running a new $40 per month promotion for switchers.

With this promotion in place, you can enjoy a $40/month unlimited plan that already includes unlimited 4G LTE/5G data and unlimited calling and texting to Mexico. The plan also includes calling and texting to 20 Latin American countries.

As for the fine print, the plan will only be available until October 15, 2021. In order to be eligible for the offer, you will need to activate autopay billing. Without it, the plan goes back to its regular $55/month rate.

As reported by BestMVNO, the offer is being marketed to current Boost and Cricket customers. This is also seen on Metro’s website and new commercials where they tell viewers to “Ditch Boost and Cricket and stop paying extra to connect to Latin America.”

In addition to this, switchers are eligible for a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. This isn’t a new promotion since it has been in place for quite some time now.

You can learn more about the promotion here.

Source: BestMVNO