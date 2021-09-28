T-Mobile increases rebate offer in its Keep & Switch promotion

t-mobile-keep-switch-promotion

T-Mobile is currently offering an upgrade for its Keep & Switch promotion. 

As reported by The T-Mo Report, T-Mobile has given an upgrade to this promotion for a limited time period. You can get a rebate card under the promotion. If you are a switcher, you are entitled to the promotion as long as you pay off your device with your old carrier. You can then bring the device to T-Mobile, submit a bill, and enjoy your rebate. 

Regularly, T-Mobile is offering a maximum rebate amount of $650. But for a limited time period, customers can enjoy up to $800. 

The offer is available to customers who are switching from eligible carriers like Verizon, AT&T, US Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum, Claro, and Boost. 

To know more about the offer, you can visit this page

 

Source: The T-Mo Report

Tags:

  • Sayahh

    So if it’s already paid off, does this essentially become a 800 dollar rebate for BYOD deal, or do switchers have to turn in the phone and buy another one or something? And which plans are eligible?

    • dcmanryan

      No. If you click the link you have to show the balance and that it was paid off the way I read it. Seeing how a Pixel 2 is included in that there’s no way you’re not going to have to show proof you paid it off days ago before switching and that it was on a payment plan or people would just buy one on eBay for around $100, switch to T-Mobile, cancel after the rebate. The amount you pay off up to $800 is what your rebate card will be for and you keep the device. Any plan is available so that’s essentials, magenta and magenta max. All of this is stated from the provided link which I’m guessing you didn’t click on.