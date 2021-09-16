Metro by T-Mobile lets you stay connected with Mexico and Latin American friends
Metro by T-Mobile is now making it easier for subscribers to connect with their loved ones in Mexico and Latin America.
For a limited time period, you can get one line of unlimited nationwide 5G smartphone data, talk and text with calling and texting to Mexico and most Latin American countries for just $40/month with AutoPay enrollment. The offer is valid to customers who join the prepaid brand before October 15th.
The plan includes unlimited calling from the US to Mexico, Brazil, Peru, and Columbia. It also comes with unlimited texting to Mexico and most Latin American countries. You also get up to 200 minutes of calling each month (varies by country) from the US to these countries:
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Portugal
- Spain
- Venezuela
- Uruguay
You can still pair this offer with Metro by T-Mobile’s existing 5G smartphone promotion so you can get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G when you switch. You just need to present a valid ID and pay sales tax and that’s all.
To learn more about this plan, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile