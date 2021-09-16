T-Mobile will soon offer in-store device repairs

Good news to all T-Mobile customers. Starting November 1st, T-Mobile will be accepting in-store same-day device repairs across the country. This will be available for customers with Protection<360> at 500 T-Mobile stores.

This is the first time that T-Mobile will offer in-store repairs and service locations in their stores. If you need to have your device repaired and you have Protection<360> enabled, you can check T-Mobile’s Store Locator to look for an authorized location. You can then set up an online appointment with their built-in tool. Right now, the tool is not yet available on their website.

T-Mobile has also upgraded its Protection<360> to five claims per year. This protection is provided by Assurant and is more than the industry standard of only three claims per 12 months.

Protection<360> is available starting at $7/month (tax not yet included). This provides the following coverage:

Accidental damage, loss, and theft coverage — including next business day replacements

AppleCare for eligible Apple devices

Unlimited screen protector replacement

Hardware service coverage, such as a mechanical breakdown, included with unlimited claims

JUMP! Upgrades — T-Mobile customers get the latest and greatest device sooner

Live tech support via the Protection<360> iOS and Android app

More

You can add Protection<360> to your plan when you make a qualified device purchase, complete repair, lease, or finance up to 30 days later in a T-Mobile store, online, or by giving them a call.

Source: T-Mobile