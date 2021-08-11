T-Mobile reveals its unbeatable offers for Samsung’s newly announced devices
Earlier today, Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event where it unveiled its latest slew of devices that it is working on. Some of these devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G have been confirmed to be coming to T-Mobile pretty soon.
In its release, T-Mobile revealed some pretty exciting offers for these new devices. You can get these devices at a discount or even for free:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – Free with trade-in on Magenta MAX
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or Fold3 5G – $500 off with trade-in on any postpaid plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 – Free with a new DIGITS line
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic – BOGO with new DIGITS line
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – 50% off with new line
The two new smartphones are compatible with T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G network. And if you pair them with Magenta MAX, you can enjoy the perks that it brings.
In addition to these new phones, T-Mobile revealed that they have rolled out a giant Augmented Reality (AR) version of its network map. You can use the QR code here to see the map in action.
T-Mobile is already accepting pre-orders for the smartphones and watches before its release on August 27th. The Galaxy Tab FE 5G, on the other hand, will be available starting Friday.