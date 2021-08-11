T-Mobile: Running discounts on select phones up to $1000 off
According to a report, T-Mobile has announced new offers for their most expensive plans. This is in addition to the earlier reported offers on the latest Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3.
But apart from these two phones, T-Mo has some pretty good offers in store for customers on a T-Mobile ONE Plus, Magenta Plus, or Magenta MAX plan. Here are the available offers:
- Apple iPhone 6 Plus – $700 off
- Apple iPhone 6S – $700 off
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus – $700 off
- Apple iPhone 7 – $700 off
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus – $700 off
- Apple iPhone 8 – $1000 off
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus – $1000 off
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro – $1000 off
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max – $1000 off
- Apple iPhone SE2 – $700 off
- Apple iPhone X – $1000 off
- Apple iPhone XR – $1000 off
- Apple iPhone XS – $1000 off
- Apple iPhone XS Max – $1000 off
- Asus Rog Phone2 – $1000 off
- Google Pixel 2 – $700 off
- Google Pixel 2 XL – $700 off
- Google Pixel 3 – $700 off
- Google Pixel 3 XL – $700 off
- Google Pixel 3a – $700 off
- Google Pixel 3a XL – $700 off
- Google Pixel 4 – $1000 off
- Google Pixel 4 XL – $1000 off
- Google Pixel 4a – $1000 off
- Huawei P20 Lite – $700 off
- LG G7 ThinQ Series – $700 off
- LG G8 ThinQ – $700 off
- LG G8X ThinQ – $700 off
- LG K51 – $700 off
- LG Stylo 6 – $700 off
- LG V35 ThinQ – $700 off
- LG V40 ThinQ – $700 off
- LG V50 ThinQ – $1000 off
- LG V60 ThinQ 5G – $1000 off
- LG Velvet – $700 off
- LG Wing – $1000 off
- Kyocera DualForce Pro 2 – $700 off
- Moto razr 5G – $1000 off
- Moto Razr Phone – $700 off
- Moto Razr Phone2 – $700 off
- moto Z4 – $700 off
- OnePlus 5 – $700 off
- OnePlus 5T – $700 off
- OnePlus 6 – $700 off
- OnePlus 6T – $700 off
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – $1000 off
- OnePlus 7T – $1000 off
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren – $1000 off
- OnePlus 8 5G – $1000 off
- OnePlus 8 Pro – $1000 off
- RED Hydrogen One – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy A20 – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy A20s – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy A30 – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy A50 – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy A50s – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy A51 – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy A70 – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy A71 – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy A8+ – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy A9 – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5 – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+– $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S7 – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy S8 – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ – $700 off
- Samsung Galaxy S9 – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S10 – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S10e – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold – $1000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – $1000 off
In addition, T-Mobile has exchanged its currently running 50% off new line offer for a Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer. As revealed in this report, T-Mobile will be ending its 50% off new line promo on August 12th and replacing it with the BOGO offer.
There are certain conditions that need to be met, such as you need to have two paid voice lines of service (T-Mobile) or at least one paid voice line of service (Sprint). You also need to add two new voice lines on eligible plans.
T-Mobile will reveal more information about this BOGO offer once it becomes available.