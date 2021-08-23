Select T-Mobile customers getting free Apple TV+ subscription for a year

Good news to T-Mobile customers!

Earlier today, T-Mobile revealed that they will be giving a free year subscription of Apple TV+ to select new and existing customers.

The promotion will be exclusive to customers on Magenta, Magenta MAX, Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders, and other small T-Mobile for Business customers. The offer will also be extended to Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers. The total value of the offer is $72 and will be available for a year only. Once the promotion ends, customers will have to end their subscription so they don’t get billed for it.

“Customers love streaming at T-Mobile. In fact, it’s the #1 use of our network with over half of overall traffic— so of course, we’re expanding options for customers– bringing them the award-winning Apple TV+ for 12 months free, an offer only available from T-Mobile.” T-Mobile Consumer Group EVP, Jon Freier, said. “T-Mobile customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ for a full year, and watch right in the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices,” Apple’s VP of Services, Peter Stern, said. “Apple TV+ has the highest-rated originals of any streaming service, so we are excited that millions of T-Mobile customers will be able to take advantage of this offer.”

The free subscription offer will be available starting August 25th. To redeem the offer, you simply need to login to your T-Mobile app account. Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers will need to login to www.promotions.t-mobile.com and enter the 2021APPLETVP1 promo code to enjoy the offer.

If you already have a subscription or trial account on Apple TV+, you can also enjoy the free 12 months offer. To know more, just visit T-Mobile’s page.

Source: T-Mobile