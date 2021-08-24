PCMag names T-Mobile as fastest mobile network in the country

T-Mobile has just earned the top spot on PCMag’s Fastest Mobile Networks report. This is an important achievement for T-Mobile since it is the first time they topped this list since the tests first came out in 2010. 

PCMag recently conducted a study on which mobile carrier offered the best 4G and 5G mobile network speeds. The testing was done in 30 cities across the country and included 6 major rural regions. 

According to their findings, T-Mobile’s new mid-band (Ultra Capacity) 5G network helped the Un-Carrier earn the title. T-Mo was the only nationwide 5G that was faster than 4G. As a result, PCMag named T-Mobile as the first-ever awardee of that title. 

The results of the study showed that T-Mobile had a huge lead in 5G. It won in 24 cities and rural regions. Its rivals only had 8 wins (AT&T) and 2 wins (Verizon). Thanks to Sprint’s mid-band airwaves, T-Mobile’s Ultra-Capacity network gave customers consistent results of 150Mbps to 500Mbps download speed. 

The study also found that Verizon’s mmWave 5G network is the fastest 5G in the country with peak speeds of over 2Gbps. But because it is growing too slowly, it is not as widely available as T-Mobile’s. Verizon’s overall speed also declined in the past year as a probable result of less capacity and congestion. 

When it comes to 4G results, AT&T was the dominating network. But despite this, the network did not show any improvement compared to the previous year. It also cannot be compared to 5G’s speeds. 

The study also found that T-Mobile’s 5G network is available 90% of the time or more in the cities of Chicago, Tucson, Las Vegas, New York, and Boston. 

And when it comes to rural coverage, the more rural the area is, the better AT&T’s network is too. In fact, AT&T won in 4 out of 6 rural regions included in the study. 

You can read more about the results of the study here.

 

Source: 1

  • Sharti24

    Makes sense. T-Mobile has the most amount of spectrum and the fewest customers count, so i’d hope they would be the fastest.

    • marque2

      WTF on both counts? You just like saying mean things about Tmobile. I believe they are the #2 cell provider. Not sure about the spectrum.

      • Trevnerdio

        They’re #3/3, even after the Sprint acquisition. But yes, I get fast speeds once in a while….most of the time though, whew. It’s kinda rough. 5 mbps? This isn’t 2010 anymore, that isn’t “fast”

        • MissedCall

          And (ding, ding, ding) your WRONG!

          The top four wireless telecommunications facilities-based service providers by subscriber count in the United States are:

          Verizon: 121.3 million (Q2 2021)
          T-Mobile US: 104.8 million (Q2 2021)
          AT&T Mobility: 97.8 million (Q2 2021)
          Dish Wireless: 8.89 million (Q1 2021)

        • Trevnerdio

          Hey, good for T-Mobile! Way to be a total d!ck about it in the process, kudos!

        • Shaun Michalak

          As they say, location, location, location.. and branding, branding, branding.. I do not have a 5G phone.. and on my phone, I just did a speed test and I find that here, it depends on the service.. I have a T-Mobile hotspot, and with that, I got 44.9 Mbps down.. But on my Metro line, which has been majorly de-prioritized, I just got 6.2 Mbps.. But on my Metro phone, most of the time I get over 10 megs down.. I would say something like 95% of the time.. So the level of your prioritizing can make a huge difference too..

          Even still.. They are still a LOT better then they were a few years ago.. Back then, I was lucky to even get a data connection good enough to do a speed test on it most of the time..So over 10 megs down most of the time is a huge improvement.. But then again, If I was that worried about data, then I would have a T-Mobile postpaid account with higher priority, and not Metro..

        • Trevnerdio

          Yeah, makes sense. I have a postpaid line, and a 5G phone. In the middle of Windsor, CO it doesn’t work. Period. At all. Upload is like .05mbps and download is about .8, if I’m lucky. Windsor isn’t big by any stretch of the imagination, and I can’t imagine T-Mobile is super saturated here because they’re just so-so in the mountains.

          At my house one town over, I gotta say they’ve made huge improvements. I get 4-5 bars n71 in my basement now, which is so much better than it was like 3-4 weeks ago. About 30mbps too, so I’m happy enough with it.

    • Shaun Michalak

      You would have to distinguish what kind of spectrum to make that claim.. If you include MMwave, then I would say Verizon has the most.. But if you go with mid and low band, I would guess T-Mobile..

      As for customer count.. Here is the problem.. There is a big difference between main customers, customers on all their platforms, and total customers on the network.. It would take some time to look up the info for all of that.. When you look up T-Mobile subscribers, I do not know if that is including their prepaid brand.. Metro (I personally do not think it does, but not sure).. Also, What about all these other customers on all of the networks, that are not their customers?? Dish, Mint, Walmart mobile, Straight Talk, etc for T-Mobile, Then there is Spectrum, Straight Talk, etc for Verizon.. and so on..

      Yea, they might not be actual T-mobile customers, but it does put a drain on their resources for each carrier

  • Qbancelli

    Go TMobile!