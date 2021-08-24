PCMag names T-Mobile as fastest mobile network in the country

T-Mobile has just earned the top spot on PCMag’s Fastest Mobile Networks report. This is an important achievement for T-Mobile since it is the first time they topped this list since the tests first came out in 2010.

PCMag recently conducted a study on which mobile carrier offered the best 4G and 5G mobile network speeds. The testing was done in 30 cities across the country and included 6 major rural regions.

According to their findings, T-Mobile’s new mid-band (Ultra Capacity) 5G network helped the Un-Carrier earn the title. T-Mo was the only nationwide 5G that was faster than 4G. As a result, PCMag named T-Mobile as the first-ever awardee of that title.

The results of the study showed that T-Mobile had a huge lead in 5G. It won in 24 cities and rural regions. Its rivals only had 8 wins (AT&T) and 2 wins (Verizon). Thanks to Sprint’s mid-band airwaves, T-Mobile’s Ultra-Capacity network gave customers consistent results of 150Mbps to 500Mbps download speed.

The study also found that Verizon’s mmWave 5G network is the fastest 5G in the country with peak speeds of over 2Gbps. But because it is growing too slowly, it is not as widely available as T-Mobile’s. Verizon’s overall speed also declined in the past year as a probable result of less capacity and congestion.

When it comes to 4G results, AT&T was the dominating network. But despite this, the network did not show any improvement compared to the previous year. It also cannot be compared to 5G’s speeds.

The study also found that T-Mobile’s 5G network is available 90% of the time or more in the cities of Chicago, Tucson, Las Vegas, New York, and Boston.

And when it comes to rural coverage, the more rural the area is, the better AT&T’s network is too. In fact, AT&T won in 4 out of 6 rural regions included in the study.

You can read more about the results of the study here.

Source: 1