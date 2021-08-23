You can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $99 with T-Mobile’s offer

If you’re on the lookout for a really good deal on a smartphone, T-Mobile is currently running an unbeatable offer on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G.

When the phone was released in 2020, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G was priced at $700 and above. But with this new offer in place, you can get the phone for just $99.

At this price, you’re getting a 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Snapdragon 865 processor running underneath it. The phone also comes with a decent 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage space.

There are three cameras on the back: a 12-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. In front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device also has a 4,500mAh battery that keeps the lights on for hours. Other features include IP68 water and dust resistance, in-screen fingerprint recognition, NFC, and 5G connectivity. Upon release, the phone runs on Android 11 OS.

If you are interested in this bargain, you simply need to purchase the cloud navy device under a T-Mobile monthly installment plan and activate a new line of service. In return, you will receive $600.99 via bill credits over a two-year period to cover the price of the phone.

You can learn more about this offer here.

