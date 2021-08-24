T-Mobile is now finally available at Best Buy
Finally, T-Mobile is now available at Best Buy!
The Un-Carrier was first spotted by a Redditor on Best Buy’s official website over a week ago. But it looked like activations were paused after Samsung’s Unpacked event. This time, Best Buy is finally making it possible for users to choose to activate devices on T-Mobile’s network.
Along with the launch, Best Buy has dedicated a page to the devices you can activate on the Un-Carrier. Right now, however, it looks like your options include select iPhone and Samsung models.
The available devices include the following:
- Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple iPhone 12
- Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone SE (2nd Generation)
- Samsung Galaxy A32
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Unfortunately, Best Buy doesn’t have an option to purchase any of these devices on a monthly installment plan yet. But having the option to activate service at Best Buy is a good place to start.
