T-Mobile is now finally available at Best Buy

The Un-Carrier was first spotted by a Redditor on Best Buy’s official website over a week ago. But it looked like activations were paused after Samsung’s Unpacked event. This time, Best Buy is finally making it possible for users to choose to activate devices on T-Mobile’s network. 

Along with the launch, Best Buy has dedicated a page to the devices you can activate on the Un-Carrier. Right now, however, it looks like your options include select iPhone and Samsung models.

The available devices include the following:

  • Apple iPhone 11
  • Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Apple iPhone 12 
  • Apple iPhone 12 mini 
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Apple iPhone SE (2nd Generation)
  • Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ 
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Unfortunately, Best Buy doesn’t have an option to purchase any of these devices on a monthly installment plan yet. But having the option to activate service at Best Buy is a good place to start. 

 

  • steveb944

    Hope they add more manufacturers. As far as I recall they have some great deals so this will give us more options.

  • marque2

    On a technical they have been in Best Buy since last April when they merged with Sprint. I suppose they just kept the sprint deal. They have been moving out of retail over the years in favor of their own stores.

  • Coy Duke

    Wasn’t T-mobile in Best Buy up until they separated the phone cost from the service? Am I remembering this correctly?

    • Manbearpig

      I know when I worked there about 8 or 9 years ago the only thing we had was tmobile prepaid phones and they were crappy lg and samsung phones