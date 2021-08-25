T-Mobile for Business customers also victims of cybersecurity attack

Just when we thought T-Mobile for Business’ customers were safe from the recent cybersecurity attack last week, it turns out we were wrong. This was earlier confirmed by T-Mobile for Business group’s executive vice president, Mike Katz.

Katz released a post on his LinkedIn account to address the concern. The executive also shared how they have been handling things on their end to secure their customers. When you click on the post, it will lead you to a T-Mobile for Business information site, which explains:

“The exact company and personal information accessed varies by business and individual. We have determined that the types of impacted business information include: Business name, federal tax ID, business address, contact name and business phone number. Personal information includes: names, drivers’ licenses, government identification numbers, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and phone number(s).”

T-Mo clarified that there was no indication that personal or business financial information were included in the hack. This means that customers’ credit or debit card information, PINs, and account passwords remain safe.

As of this writing, T-Mobile for Business has already “dedicated resources conducting business account reviews”. They also said that they will start “offering individual credit monitoring resources.”

Unfortunately, not all customers have received a notification from T-Mobile. But the Un-Carrier promises that they are using “a variety of channels” to keep their customers updated. So far, they have set up an event-specific webpage that includes customer FAQs and “communicated directly with impacted customers we have contact information for directly via SMS.”

T-Mobile shares that its investigation is still ongoing. “As our investigation provides more information, we will reach out to impacted customers and others.”

Source: 1