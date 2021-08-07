FCC releases broadband coverage map

Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that they have launched a new broadband map that details cellular coverage throughout the country. According to their announcement, the map displays the areas covered by the four major wireless carriers in the country: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, and US Cellular.

Through the map, users can see where they can expect 4G LTE broadband service with at least 5Mbps download speed and 1Mbps upload speed. There are separate layers for broadband and voice coverage from each carrier. This way, you know the areas where you can still make and receive mobile voice and text messages over the 4G LTE network.

It gets its data submitted voluntarily by the four wireless carriers. The availability of such a map follows the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act that was signed in March 2020.

The coverage map does not include home internet availability. It also shows coverage that customers can expect when they are outdoors and stationary. The map does not provide information when a user is indoors or on board a moving vehicle.

Right now, the map does not include 5G coverage. Hopefully, this will be included in the future once it becomes widely available.

You can see the map in action here.

