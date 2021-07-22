Rumor: REVVL V+ 5G could be next free phone offer from T-Mobile’s 5G for All campaign

It looks like T-Mobile will once again change the free 5G device it will be offering under its Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade program.

According to a report, it’s possible that T-Mo will be changing the free device from the OnePlus Nord N200 5G to the upcoming REVVL V+ 5G. Originally, T-Mobile offered the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G as the free device under its 5G for All campaign. But the Un-Carrier changed things up last month.

The REVVL V+ 5G smartphone has not yet been released into the market. It is slated to go on sale tomorrow on T-Mobile’s stores and websites. Earlier this month, the device already made its debut on Metro by T-Mobile.

Another report suggests that we could see the REVVL V+ 5G being offered as a free smartphone by T-Mobile. It’s possible that it could replace the Nord N200 5G as the free device that T-Mo will be giving away to customers, especially since the latter is currently backordered to mid-August. To help respond to the low stock of the Nord, the REVVL V+ 5G could take its place in the offer. But then again, nothing official has been announced yet.

The REVVL V+ 5G comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The device has three rear-cameras and a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery powering the device. Once it becomes available, it will retail for $199.99.

