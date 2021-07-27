Report says T-Mobile has most reliable 5G network

T-Mobile is at it again! A new report has named T-Mobile as the carrier with the most reliable 5G network.

This new recognition comes from umlaut’s latest report. According to the independent research firm, the Un-Carrier’s customers get the most 5G coverage, best 5G speeds, and most reliable 5G network. Of course, this is all thanks to the nationwide availability of its wireless network.

The report also took a look at the performance metrics at 10 major metros, including the following:

Austin, TX

Charlotte, NC

Chicago

Dallas – Fort Worth

Houston

Minneapolis – St. Paul

New York City

Newark – Jersey City, NJ

Philadelphia

Washington, DC

After taking a look at the carrier’s performance in these locations, umlaut discovered that T-Mo delivers the fastest 5G download and upload speeds in these places. The testers also spent an average of 96% of time staying connected to T-Mobile’s 5G network across these metros.

Apart from the new recognition received, T-Mobile’s President of Technology Neville Ray released a new blog post celebrating a new milestone for the network. According to the post, T-Mo’s Extended Range 5G now covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles. Meanwhile, its Ultra Capacity 5G network now covers 165 million people.

The blog post also explains how T-Mobile is able to continue building out more coverage and capacity. The T-Mobile executive also details how its rivals won’t be able to catch up. You can read more about that here.

Source: T-Mobile, T-Mobile