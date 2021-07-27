Report says T-Mobile has most reliable 5G network

T-Mobile is at it again! A new report has named T-Mobile as the carrier with the most reliable 5G network. 

This new recognition comes from umlaut’s latest report. According to the independent research firm, the Un-Carrier’s customers get the most 5G coverage, best 5G speeds, and most reliable 5G network. Of course, this is all thanks to the nationwide availability of its wireless network. 

The report also took a look at the performance metrics at 10 major metros, including the following: 

  • Austin, TX
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Chicago
  • Dallas – Fort Worth
  • Houston
  • Minneapolis – St. Paul 
  • New York City
  • Newark – Jersey City, NJ
  • Philadelphia
  • Washington, DC

After taking a look at the carrier’s performance in these locations, umlaut discovered that T-Mo delivers the fastest 5G download and upload speeds in these places. The testers also spent an average of 96% of time staying connected to T-Mobile’s 5G network across these metros. 

Apart from the new recognition received, T-Mobile’s President of Technology Neville Ray released a new blog post celebrating a new milestone for the network. According to the post, T-Mo’s Extended Range 5G now covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles. Meanwhile, its Ultra Capacity 5G network now covers 165 million people. 

The blog post also explains how T-Mobile is able to continue building out more coverage and capacity. The T-Mobile executive also details how its rivals won’t be able to catch up. You can read more about that here.

 

Source: T-Mobile, T-Mobile

  • vrm

    t-mobile should forget the 5G marketing hype train and fix their 4G network- it is inconsistent and cheesy. I’m finding that holes left in highly populated suburban areas are still there TEN YEARS later ! They have no excuse- they got lot of spectrum and are making lots of money.

    All they need to do is deploy spectrum in existing infrastructure. Maybe add new antennae. No need to upgrade each site to “5G” equipment and make the CCP rich. Besides, most customers still don’t have 5G phones- don’t waste money giving phones away and spending on 5G. Only deploy 5G on NEW macro and micro sites.

    The inflection point is here and I’m thinking that at&t will steal a lot of t-mobile customers away because most users don’t care about the number in front of the G. They care about consistent and reliable coverage.

    • Chris P Bacon

      Here’s the problem with your story. You don’t bring any receipts to the table to support your claims.

      10 years ago I’d agree. T-Mo had a spotty network in urban areas, and poor to no coverage once you left those areas. I can tell you that from my experience, there’s no comparison. I’m a courier for a large delivery service. Our service area serves a 100 mile radius in NW Ohio and SE Michigan. Largely rural, but Detroit and Toledo urban areas are in this area. I stream from my Samsung A52 5G all day. On an average week, I lose a data connection less than 5x/week. And if I do, it picks up again almost immediately. I see 5G more than 50% of the time, from rural hamlets to urban centers. I have no need to return to ATT for their phony 5G product.

      I have no idea where you are, since you fail to provide that important bit of info. But I don’t think your story is consistent with the experience of most T-Mo customers.

      • marque2

        Yeah, cities are OK. There are still problems in rural areas. In Northern CA, and southern Oregon I went on a trip a few weeks ago and didn’t have service for hours at a time. Admittedly this was country roads, went to Lassen National park and got signal in only one very small spot.

        Driving along the coast in CA on the way up, pretty much no service from Bodega Bay to Point Arena – about 150 miles on Highway 1. And then no service until close to Fort Bragg. The only reason I think there was service in Point Arena is someone set up cell spot on their router. Just outside Arcata service stopped again until Crescent City, no service near or in Crater Lake …

        Now I admit this is out of the way stuff, but more frustrating is there are a number of spots along highway 5 from Los Angeles to San Francisco where service drops – this is the major artery in California. I shouldn’t have problems where there aren’t mountains.