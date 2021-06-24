T-Mobile offering OnePlus Nord N200 5G under its 5G for All campaign

Back in April, T-Mobile revealed that they will be giving away a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone as part of its 5G for All campaign. Now, it looks like they are adding a new 5G device to the offering: the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will no longer be offered as a free phone under the 5G for All campaign. But given the OnePlus Nord N200 5G’s specs, it looks like it’s a better option compared to the other device.

The Nord N200 5G was launched by OnePlus in the US earlier this month. It retails for $239.99 and includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480G processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB onboard storage. The device also comes with a 6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

There are three cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device also has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a microSD card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

If you are interested in this device, you can check out T-Mobile’s offer for this free phone. The device will be available starting June 25th.

