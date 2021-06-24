Letitia A. Long is the latest appointee to T-Mobile US’ Board of Directors
T-Mobile has just welcomed a new member to its Board of Directors.
In a blog post today, T-Mo announced that Letitia A. “Tish” Long has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective June 22nd. Long will be serving as the company’s National Security Director as part of the brand’s national security commitments with its Sprint merger. In addition to this, Long has been appointed to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the board.
With nearly 40 years of experience in security and intelligence, it makes sense that Long was chosen to serve as the company’s National Security Director. Among her credentials include:
- Fifth director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)
- First woman to lead a major U.S. Intelligence agency
- Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence
- First Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence (Policy, Requirements and Resources)
- First Chief Information Officer
- Deputy Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency
“Tish Long is a trailblazer in the field of global security and intelligence, and we are so pleased that she will bring her valuable expertise to the T-Mobile US board,” said Timotheus Höttges, Chairman of the T-Mobile US Board of Directors. “I have no doubt that Tish will be a tremendous asset to this talented group and look forward to all of her contributions to come.”
“Taking a look at Tish Long’s incredible list of credentials, it’s clear why we’re thrilled to have her joining our board of directors as an advisor on critical decisions regarding corporate governance and national security,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “As we continue to focus on our mission to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world, we will continue to look to leaders like Tish to bring their diverse backgrounds, multi-faceted experiences and in-depth knowledge to the table to help us bring that vision to life.”
Source: T-Mobile