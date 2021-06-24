T-Mobile now lets you test drive their network for free
T-Mobile is letting people test drive their network for free.
If you have been curious about T-Mobile’s network, this is your chance to do a test drive on it without any contracts and commitments. All you need is an iOS device so you can run the iOS app. This will let you try T-Mobile’s expanded network for 30 days or 30GB of data. Apart from being free, the good thing is that this test drive won’t require you to leave your current carrier or lose your existing phone number.
You can download the free Network Test Drive app on your iPhone XS or a newer device. T-Mobile also says that if you have a different phone, they will send you the Test Drive device to pair with it.
Once you have downloaded the app, you can have a feel of what T-Mobile’s upgraded network is like. You get to keep your existing carrier and phone number while using Test Drive. For 30 days or 30GB of data, you can experience T-Mobile’s data, talk, text, and Wi-Fi calling.
If you are interested in this offer, make sure to visit their website to learn more information.
Thanks, Lee!