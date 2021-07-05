Metro by T-Mobile running $5 first month offer for BYOD customers

Metro by T-Mobile is currently running an offer for BYOD customers. The promotion is not being marketed by the prepaid brand at the moment but signage for the offer was spotted at Metro stores according to this report.

With the ongoing promotion, you can get your first month of service for only $5. You will need to activate service under the $50 monthly unlimited plan offered by the prepaid brand so you can enjoy the discount. Once your first month of service is over, the monthly plan goes back to its regular $50 rate.

This plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data. It also includes 5GB of hotspot data and 100GB online storage with Google One membership. At times of network congestion, your data speed may be reduced if you use over 35GB of data during a billing cycle.

As revealed by the report, the ongoing BYOD promotion is exclusively available for new account activations. However, the device you are going to activate should never have been activated on Metro before.

There is no word on when the offer will expire. But according to the promotional materials spotted at the store, it is a “limited time offer.” If you are interested in this, head over to a nearby Metro by T-Mobile store so you can get more details about it.

