T-Mobile earns WELL Health-Safety seal for most of its locations

Today is a momentous achievement for T-Mobile as they obtain the title as the first wireless provider to earn the WELL Health-Safety seal. This seal gives an assurance that T-Mobile puts the health and safety of both T-Mobile customers and employees first at its stores.

The WELL Health-Safety seal is based on a new global rating to ensure spaces and places adhere to science-backed standards. T-Mobile has obtained the rating for the safety and security measures it has placed at over 3,200 retail stores, 22 customer experience centers, and its headquarters in Bellevue and Kansas City.

On your next visit to a T-Mobile location, keep an eye out for the WELL Health-Safety seal at the entrance. This seal means that the location you are entering has passed the validation of third-party experts on keeping the space sanitized and air-filtrated.

In addition to being the first wireless provider to earn the WELL Health-Safety seal, T-Mobile is also the first to make the 988-emergency lifeline immediately available to customers throughout the country for critical mental health support services.

“Since the very early days of the pandemic, T-Mobile has been focused on doing everything we can to ensure our customers and employees feel healthy and supported when they step into any of our spaces, and this WELL Health-Safety rating reflects our immense dedication to those efforts,” T-Mobile vice president of Corporate Real Estate and Facilities, Darcey Estes, said. “As a result, we can welcome customers and employees back into buildings that are healthier, cleaner and safer than they’ve ever been. It feels good to start returning to normal and having the in-person interactions we’ve all been missing.”

Source: T-Mobile