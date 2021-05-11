T-Mobile believes pandemic behind delay of promise to hire more employees

When it was still trying to get its Sprint merger plans approved, T-Mobile promised that it would be adding more jobs to the company. This was one of the major concerns people had with the merger since they worried it would lead to job loss. But T-Mobile promised that they would add 11,000 jobs by 2024.

“This merger is all about creating new, high-quality, high-paying jobs, and the New T-Mobile will be jobs-positive from Day One and every day thereafter. That’s not just a promise. That’s not just a commitment. It’s a fact.” Former T-Mobile CEO, John Legere, was quoted saying in a blog post that talked about “Just the Facts on Jobs.”

Unfortunately, the new T-Mobile hasn’t been able to keep up with this promise even though the merger has been official for a year. By the end of 2020, the company reported having 75,000 full-time and part-time employees. This is a number that is 5,000 less than when the merger was completed in April 2020.

Over and over again, labor unions kept warning about the possibility that this would happen. There has been a prediction of between 24,000 and 30,000 job losses once T-Mobile and Sprint would merge.

And according to T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused a delay in their hiring plans. Sievert also believes that the combination of the two companies happened more quickly than anticipated. But they intend to hire 6,000 new employees in the next few months.

“We’ve moved from a phase in 2020 where we were focused on combining the two companies, and that causes us to look for some efficiencies, to where the results of those efficiencies turn out to be growth,” Sievert said. “Now we’re hiring and hiring as rapidly as we can.”

Hopefully, this pandemic is just a hiccup on that hiring promise and that T-Mobile will truly live up to its commitment.

