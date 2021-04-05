T-Mobile raises over $1M for its #GiveThanksNotPranks movement

Back in March, T-Mobile launched a new initiative called #GiveThanksNotPranks that aims to encourage everyone to skip the April Fools’ pranks this year. This is T-Mobile’s way of encouraging people to focus on gratitude, especially with the difficult year we’ve all had.

And true enough, T-Mobile was able to raise a total of $1,038,950 through DonorsChoose, the non-profit education platform that T-Mo partnered with. Through this platform, the initiative is able to raise funds to purchase the classroom supplies that both students and teachers need across the country.

During its announcement, T-Mobile promised that it will be donating $500,000 to the platform as a way of saying Thank You to the teachers in different communities. The Un-Carrier also invited its customers, fans, and other brands to join in on the movement to help raise funds towards the platform.

Together, the #GiveThanksNotPranks movement was able to raise enough money to support the platform. T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert also announced that an additional $340,000 donation was made to fully fund the requests of teachers in HQ states. This means that teachers and students throughout Washington and Kansas will be getting the classroom supplies they need.

You can learn more about this movement here.

