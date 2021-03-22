T-Mobile launches new #GiveThanksNotPranks initiative

April Fools’ Day is cancelled this year… at least for T-Mobile.

Instead of doing pranks, T-Mobile wishes to promote a time to focus on gratitude. Especially after a year of dealing with the global health crisis, the Un-Carrier believes now is the time to #GiveThanksNotPranks.

One way T-Mobile is doing this is by giving $500,000 to the nonprofit education crowdfunding site, DonorsChoose, as a way of helping provide for the hardworking and under resourced teachers to be able to provide critical classroom supplies to support students. This is T-Mo’s way of showing educators and teachers gratitude for doing their best to adapt to the changes forced upon them by the pandemic.

So far, other big companies have joined in on T-Mo’s initiative. Brands like Motorola, OnePlus, SanMar, Wattpad, Mattress Firm, Sleep.com, and Drone Racing League have already pledged their support to join this new movement with T-Mo. Instead of doing pranks this year, these companies will be following T-Mobile’s initiative by donating to non-profit organizations and hosting shout-outs on their social media. TikTok is also said to be participating by inviting its community to join in on a hashtag challenge on March 30-April 1.

T-Mobile’s new gratitude campaign will start on March 22. Together with its partner brands, T-Mobile will be donating to the causes they find meaningful. They also encourage their customers to do their part by simply using the #GiveThanksNotPranks hashtag on social media until April 1.

Throughout the campaign period, T-Mobile will be allowing its customers to do their part through the following:

Share: Customers and fans can thank any person who has gone the extra mile by sharing stories on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with #GiveThanksNotPranks. T-Mobile will donate $5 to DonorsChoose for each post up to the $500,000 campaign total.

Donate: T-Mobile will match individual donations made directly to its DonorsChoose campaign up to the $500,000 campaign total.

Text: Customers and fans can donate $5 of their own to DonorsChoose by texting THANKS to 50555.

To learn more about this initiative, visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile