T-Mobile ending support for Wi-Fi Calling on older phones
T-Mobile is getting ready to shut down Wi-Fi Calling in a number of older devices.
As evidenced on a Reddit thread, users of affected devices started receiving a notification from the Un-Carrier informing them of this development. According to the thread, the recipients of the text were given a link to a support page that explains the end of the Wi-Fi Calling standard version 1.0, which was first released in 2015.
The affected devices include the ones on this list:
- Alcatel Fierce 2
- Alcatel One Touch Pop Astro
- Google Nexus 6
- LG Optimus L70
- LG Optimus L90
- Microsoft Lumia 640
- Samsung Galaxy Avant
- Samsung Galaxy Exhibit
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4
- Samsung Galaxy S III LTE
- Samsung Galaxy S4
- Samsung Galaxy S5
- ZTE Obsidian
If you are still using any of the 13 mentioned devices with a T-Mobile, T-Mobile Prepaid, or Metro by T-Mobile SIM, you won’t be able to make a call using Wi-Fi Calling starting May 31st. You will need to change to a device that supports Wi-Fi Calling 2.0 or later so you can still make use of this feature. But T-Mobile will continue to let you use your device with Wi-Fi to access the internet. As for calls, these will be done via cellular network.
