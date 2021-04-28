T-Mobile ending support for Wi-Fi Calling on older phones

T-Mobile is getting ready to shut down Wi-Fi Calling in a number of older devices. 

As evidenced on a Reddit thread, users of affected devices started receiving a notification from the Un-Carrier informing them of this development. According to the thread, the recipients of the text were given a link to a support page that explains the end of the Wi-Fi Calling standard version 1.0, which was first released in 2015. 

The affected devices include the ones on this list:

  • Alcatel Fierce 2
  • Alcatel One Touch Pop Astro
  • Google Nexus 6
  • LG Optimus L70
  • LG Optimus L90
  • Microsoft Lumia 640
  • Samsung Galaxy Avant
  • Samsung Galaxy Exhibit
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 4
  • Samsung Galaxy S III LTE
  • Samsung Galaxy S4
  • Samsung Galaxy S5
  • ZTE Obsidian

If you are still using any of the 13 mentioned devices with a T-Mobile, T-Mobile Prepaid, or Metro by T-Mobile SIM, you won’t be able to make a call using Wi-Fi Calling starting May 31st. You will need to change to a device that supports Wi-Fi Calling 2.0 or later so you can still make use of this feature. But T-Mobile will continue to let you use your device with Wi-Fi to access the internet. As for calls, these will be done via cellular network. 

