T-Mobile unveils its third batch of participants of its 5G Open Innovation Lab
Earlier today, the 5G Open Innovation Lab unveiled its third batch of participating companies in its Spring 2021 program. The selected companies comprise early-stage start-ups who were already able to secure Series A and B financing with established revenue streams and products. There are also more mature Series C companies that are interested in capitalizing on their early success and fast-track their growth and leadership in the market.
Compared to the previous batches, the Lab saw an immense growth in applications from global companies. There are even firms that applied for the program from as far as Tel Aviv, Israel.
For this batch’s 12-week program, the Lab was able to choose 15 member companies as its participants. In 2020, the Lab was able to serve a total of 32 companies in its Spring and Fall program. The new participants include the following:
- A5G Networks
- AccelerComm
- Agolo
- Attila Security
- Blue White Robotics
- Continual
- EdgeQ
- LogDNA
- MantisNet
- NavTrac
- Proximie
- SensorUp
- Simetric
- Teal
- Tupl
The lab is being supported by Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, NASA, T-Mobile, and VMware.
Source: T-Mobile