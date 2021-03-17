T-Mobile gives users access to ad-free Pandora version on weekends

T-Mobile has signed a new partnership with SiriusXM. With this new partnership, T-Mobile customers will get to enjoy a year’s worth of access to a version of Pandora with ad-free stations during the weekends. In addition to this, there are several other benefits available to users at no extra cost.

To clarify, this is not the same version as Pandora’s paid premium service. Instead, it is simply the free service that comes with some extras.

You can start enjoying access to this Pandora offer on March 23rd. It will be offered as one of T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion, which is usually part of most postpaid plans. If you would like to get your hands on this offer, you can log into the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and redeem the offer through your Pandora account.

The offer will give you free access to music stations without ads on the weekends while you watch a short ad each week. The offer also gives you early access to SiriusXM original podcasts, SiriusXM podcast episodes, and special “top tracks” stations. The usual features that come with the standard free Pandora version are also included.

You will have access to this special Pandora version until March 2022.

Source: T-Mobile