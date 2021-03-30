T-Mobile pulls plug on new $50/month hotspot plan

Back in December, T-Mobile launched a hotspot plan that many considered was one of the best in the market. The $50 per month hotspot plan came with 100GB of data every month, which attracted a lot of tech users.

Unfortunately, it looks like T-Mo is pulling the plug on the plan just less than four months since it was released. The sad part about this new decision is that existing subscribers of the plan won’t seem to be grandfathered into the original plan.

This is something that many users have ranted on Twitter. Instead of promoting the plan in the first place, T-Mobile should have offered it as an introductory plan. In fact, they should have been clear about its plan to only offer the plan for a short period of time.

Right now, T-Mobile has not released a statement on the issue. But once they do, we’ll be sure to share it with our readers who feel disappointed by this sudden development.

Are you one of the subscribers of the plan? How do you feel about this?

Source: 1