T-Mobile hiring 300 new workers for Oakland, ME call center
Good news for all, especially those who reside in Oakland, Maine. According to a report, T-Mobile will be hiring 300 new workers to be part of its call center based in this part of the country.
T-Mobile will be hiring associate experts with an annual salary of $36,000. These candidates will also be earning an average bonus of $600 per month. In order to apply for the role, applicants need to be 18 years of age or older. They should also have a high school diploma or ged.
Considering the current health crisis, the new employees will all be working remotely. T-Mobile will be hosting a virtual information session on Monday at 5 pm so you can learn more about the role.
As of this writing, T-Mobile did not reveal the exact number of employees it has at its call center. But according to a report, the expansion of jobs is part of the company’s merger with Sprint in 2020.
