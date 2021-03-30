T-Mobile hosting new webcast on April 7
T-Mobile has another upcoming Un-Carrier announcement.
As revealed on their newsroom today, the new announcement will be made on April 7th, Wednesday at 8:00 am PT. According to the post, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and his executive team will be announcing what’s next for the Un-Carrier and how T-Mobile will continue to deliver on its promise of 5G for All.
Right now, it’s hard to guess what T-Mobile has up its sleeve. But the event isn’t too far along. We’ll have to wait a week until we get to hear the new plans of T-Mobile for its 5G network.
If you are interested in catching the webcast, make sure to visit this link to be among the ones to get the news firsthand.
Source: T-Mobile