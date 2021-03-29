T-Mobile making big changes to TVision by offering YouTube TV and Philo
Just five months since T-Mobile announced its TVision streaming service and it looks like the Un-Carrier will be shutting down this service by the end of April. In its place, T-Mobile will be welcoming YouTube TV and Philo as part of its partnership with Google and Philo.
With the partnership, T-Mobile will be offering YouTube TV as their premium live TV service and Philo as their base live TV service. Philo starts at $10 per month for T-Mobile customers only. Once TVision live channels shuts down, T-Mobile will be offering the two TV service at these prices:
- T-Mobile TVision LIVE and VIBE customers – Get $10 off YouTube TV and/or Philo every month.
- Existing TVision LIVE customers – Get a free month of YouTube TV to start (regularly $64.99/month) and get three months of YouTube Premium on us (regularly $11.99/month).
- Current TVision VIBE customers – Get a free month of Philo to start (regularly $20/month).
- All T-Mobile postpaid wireless and Sprint consumer customers – Eligible for T-Mobile’s TVision partner offers: $10 per month off YouTube TV and/or Philo starting April 6th.
Compared to TVision Live, YouTube TV offers more than twice as many channels. Philo also offers twice as many channels as TVision VIBE, making this new change a huge upgrade for T-Mobile customers.
Source: T-Mobile