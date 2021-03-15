T-Mobile now lets you add up to four lines on Magenta Unlimited 55+
A few weeks ago, T-Mobile announced a new Magenta 55+ plan specially for its customers who are aged 55 and above. And it looks like they have opened up this option for multi-line customers too.
When it was announced, T-Mo offered two unlimited lines of Magenta Unlimited 55+ with two free smartphones with 24 monthly bill credits for just $70 per month. With today’s announcement, T-Mobile is allowing customers to add a line for $35 per line after the original 2 for $70 arrangement. There is a limit of up to four lines per account.
Meanwhile, the Magenta Max 55+ is available at $45 per line/month after the first line. The difference between Magenta Unlimited 55+ and Magenta Max Unlimited 55+ is that the latter comes with 4K UHD streaming and 40GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot data. Magenta Unlimited 55+ only offers SD streaming and 5GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot data.
You can know more about these plans here.