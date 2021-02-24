T-Mobile giving 55+ customers premium unlimited data and more features

A few days ago, T-Mobile revealed its newest plan called Magenta MAX. Now that the plan is finally available, the Un-Carrier announced that it will also be increasing the value for its 55+ customers on its Magenta Unlimited 55 plan.

With today’s announcement, the plan now includes Netflix on Us for families and a MAX tier with unlimited Premium Data with no throttling. Soon, T-Mobile will be allowing its customers to add up to four lines instead of just two lines.

Unlike its rivals, T-Mobile is offering its Unlimited 55 plans nationwide. This means that every individual above 55 years old can activate service under the Un-Carrier’s Unlimited 55 plans wherever they are in the US (including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico).

As explained by T-Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer Matt Staneff, “Not everyone over 55 lives in Florida.” The executive also shared that they have released these newly redesigned unlimited plans to their 55+ customers throughout the country with features that meet their needs.

And now that there is a growing need for Americans over 55 years old to rely on their smartphones, this opens the need for improved services. According to a study, this is the fastest growing group of mobile users who spend 30% more time on mobile than they did a year ago.

If you are a customer who belongs to the 55+ age group, you can get two unlimited lines of Magenta Unlimited 55, two free smartphones with 24 monthly bill credits for just $70 per month with talk and text and unlimited data including 5G access under T-Mobile’s network. You can click here to learn more about this offer.

Source: T-Mobile