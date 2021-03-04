t-mobile-introduces-t-mobile-wfx

Earlier this week, T-Mobile released a blog post inviting everyone to join its webcast where it will be making the next big 5G-powered announcement. Now that the announcement has been made, we’re finally getting an idea on what T-Mo’s next big move is about.

During the webcast, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert took the wraps off of T-Mobile WFX. This comes with three new solutions that are designed to help businesses make necessary changes in a post-pandemic workplace.

Now that the vaccines against the health crisis have rolled out and are being administered to individuals, many are already looking forward to being able to get their lives back to normal. And part of that is to return to the office. But if there’s one thing this pandemic has taught us, it’s that things will definitely change.

One of the changes that businesses have to get accustomed to is that people are no longer limited to working from an office. In fact, there are plenty of different tools and technologies that help individuals work from about anywhere in the world. And this is what T-Mobile WFX and T-Mobile’s 5G network intends to do.

T-Mobile WFX

T-Mobile WFX includes the following:

T-Mobile Enterprise Unlimited – wireless plans with unlimited 5G on T-Mobile’s network for the same price as Carrier’s shared, pooled rate plans



T-Mobile Home Office Internet – home broadband designed to give remote employees the bandwidth and security needed to get work done



T-Mobile Collaborate – a suite of mobile-first, cloud-based tools for business calling, messaging and conferencing from virtually any device, anywhere

During the webcast, Sievert shared:

“The pandemic pushed the fast forward button on the future of work, giving us a decade’s worth of progress in a year’s time. And it’s clear that work will never be the same. Tomorrow’s workplace won’t be anything like the old work from office (WFO) world, and it won’t be like today’s work from home (WFH) world. It’ll be something new: the work from anywhere (WFX) world. And T-Mobile WFX and our 5G network arrive at the right time to help businesses meet this moment head on… and come out the other side stronger.”

This new initiative by T-Mobile will definitely play a big role in helping businesses thrive in the days ahead. In fact, 9 out of 10 U.S. enterprises are planning for a future where employees will work remotely at least three days a week.

With T-Mobile Home Office Internet, users get access to a separate, high-security connection that will allow them to be productive. The features of T-Mobile Home Office Internet include the following:

4G/5G broadband

A dedicated router that gives priority to employee devices and filters non-business content

Enterprise-grade protection that is more secure than personal Wi-Fi networks

Access to a nationwide network so businesses can cut loose the hodgepodge of regional ISPs and their inconsistent services

Simple, easy, cost-effective deployment with a T-Mobile router shipped directly to employees that can be installed in minutes

Around-the-clock support from T-Mobile

Upon launch, T-Mobile Home Office Internet will be able to cover over 60 million households, which is close to half of all the homes in the country. By 2025, they plan to grow that coverage to 90 million households.

T-Mobile Collaborate

Another product under T-Mobile WFX is T-Mobile Collaborate, a suite of mobile-first, cloud-based solutions that work on any mobile device, anywhere.

With this, users get access to:

Enterprise-grade phone system with cloud flexibility that can replace your entire legacy business phone system

HD Video and voice conferencing without PINs

Built-in AI with an AI assistant that can take notes and follow up on action items

Built-in integration with leading workspace apps including Microsoft 365

Fast, simple virtual installation from anywhere in minutes, saving time and money

T-Mobile Collaborate is powered by Dialpad, an industry leader in mobile-first communication and collaboration technology. The partnership has pushed T-Mobile Ventures to make a strategic equity investment in Dialpad. They also hold an observer seat on the company’s board of directors.

Enterprise Unlimited

Before 5G, enterprises paid hundreds of millions to manage their data plans using estimates. With 5G, T-Mobile wants to help enterprises use this to their advantage. Enterprise Unlimited offers the following perks:

Unlimited data at the same or better price compared to Verizon’s and AT&T’s limited, shared, pooled plans

5G access on T-Mobile’s network

The certainty and peace of mind that comes with knowing you’ll never pay overages

Grateful employees who no longer have to worry that they’ll hit their data limit before they finish their work

A true work-from-anywhere workforce because T-Mobile for Business plans all come with smartphone mobile hotspot data

The ability to seize first-mover advantage on next-gen 5G innovations vs competitors trapped on last-gen plans and technology

T-Mobile Home Office Internet plans start at $90 per line per month. Enterprise Unlimited with T-Mobile Collaborate starts at $37 per line per month.

You can learn more about T-Mobile WFX here.

Source: T-Mobile