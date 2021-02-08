T-Mobile unveils other Super Bowl ads, running Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G giveaway

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that one of T-Mobile’s prepared ads was banned for the Super Bowl LV. But despite this, two other ads were able to be aired during the Big Game last Sunday.

The two ads feature the similar message as the rejected ad, which highlighted T-Mobile’s 5G connection compared to the spotty connection that its rivals had.

One of the ads features The Voice judges Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine. In the video, it starts off with Stefani talking to Levine about her frustrations about dating LA guys. But because of a bad connection, Levine heard differently and decided to set her up with Shelton, who is her real-life beau.

T-Mobile then ends the ad with a tip that you should not let your love life rely on a bad connection. The second ad also ends in the same manner but changes the love life to family drama, which features Anthony Anderson and his mom, Doris Bowman. The two play football against each other in an annual family game with other family members watching in via 5G smartphones. The game seems to be evenly matched until Travis Kelce steps in Mama’s team. Anderson then says that Kelce is not even part of the family but is corrected by his mom who says that there’s a lot he doesn’t know about their family.

The ads, like the rejected one, are actually pretty funny.

In addition to releasing the Super Bowl LV ads, T-Mobile has unveiled a new giveaway just for the occasion. The wireless carrier is currently giving away 300 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G smartphones.

If you are in need of a phone upgrade, you can follow their Twitter account and retweet the tweets with the ads that they launched for a chance to be one of the winners of a new phone. Don’t forget to add the #Sweepstakes and #LeaderIn5G hashtags.