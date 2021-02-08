T-Mobile launches 3 programs for Black History Month

February is celebrated as Black History Month. And with this, T-Mobile has unveiled a total of three new programs that it is working on to help make opportunities available for the Black communities throughout the country. These programs are intended to provide resources and support to Black students, tech workers, and business owners.

The three programs that T-Mo launched for this month include the following:

Magenta Scholars Program

In partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, T-Mobile will be donating $500,000 to various historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). This will allow the company to create scholarships for 18 individuals.

On February 9, T-Mobile customers can support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Every customer that clicks on the donation option in the app, $1 will be donated by T-Mobile to the college fund (up to $500,000; minimum of $250,000).

NextTech Diversity Program

T-Mobile has also unveiled the NextTech Diversity Program, which will be taking place over the next five years. This program is intended to provide career training and placement for underrepresented candidates for the role of 5G network technicians.

The program has already kicked off with almost $1 million in funding. The initial $750,000 funding comes from T-Mobile. The program is said to include a total of 60 candidates this year.

Magenta Edge

A few weeks ago, it was reported that T-Mobile will be launching a program for budding entrepreneurs called Magenta Edge. Through this program, entrepreneurs will be getting access to expert advice and insight on how they can run their business through success.

The resources and stories come from other Black-owned small business owners who T-Mobile has partnered with. The program offers free educational programming on various topics that can be beneficial to budding small business owners.

