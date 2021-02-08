Report: T-Mobile 3G shutdown won’t happen until 2022

There are reports that T-Mobile will be pushing its End of Life date on 3G.

Unlike its rivals, T-Mobile has not yet disclosed any information about its plans to discontinue its own and Sprint’s 3G networks. Instead, T-Mobile for Business customers have continually been receiving letters regarding details for device requirements to continue enjoying service.

These letters include these important dates to remember:

January 1 – T-Mobile will no longer accept CDMA-only devices and phones without T-Mobile VoLTE support

January 30 – All new activations for T-Mobile 2G or 3G-only devices are blocked

October 1 – T-Mobile’s UMTS 3G network is scheduled to close down

January 1, 2022 – Sprint’s CDMA 3G network will close down

December 31, 2022 – T-Mobile’s 2G network will be shut down.

According to a report, a couple of those milestones have been delayed. It is said that the date on blocking 2G and 3G device activations have been pushed to a later and indefinite date. At the same time, the UMTS shutdown has been suspended for another 6 months, to a new date in April 2022.

An internal document from July 2022 reminded customers from T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and its MVNOs to stop activating devices that don’t support T-Mobile’s VoLTE protocol. This was supposed to start in August. But there hasn’t been a follow up on the 2G and 3G shutdowns.

We’ll have to wait until T-Mobile sends out a new update regarding this.

Source: 1, 2