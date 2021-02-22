T-Mobile unveils new Magenta MAX plan with no throttling

T-Mobile has just unveiled its newest 5G smartphone plan that offers no throttling. 

The new plan, called the T-Mobile Magenta MAX, will be available starting Wednesday, February 24th. It comes with unlimited Premium Data (4G and 5G), unlimited 4K UHD video streaming, Netflix on Us for single line plans, and mobile high-speed hotspot data at 40GB. The best thing about this plan is that it costs the same as the Magenta Plus plan at $57 per line per month for three lines with autopay. Taxes and fees are already included. 

Other than these features, Magenta MAX also comes with the following benefits:

  • Unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada with up to 5GB of high-speed data
  • T-Mobile Tuesdays free thank you gifts and discounts
  • Unlimited Gogo in-flight texting and Wi-Fi all flight long
  • Free texting and data in 210 countries and destinations
  • Free Scam Shield Premium protection, including free Scam Block and Caller ID

In line with the reveal, T-Mobile is running a limited time promotion on the Magenta MAX plan. Instead of paying $57 per line per month for three lines with autopay, customers who take advantage of the offer can save $10 per line, which means that the price of the plan goes down to $47 per line per month for three lines with autopay. 

In addition to revealing the new plan, T-Mobile has made some improvements on its Magenta plans. With this, the core Magenta plans now come with double Premium data, from 50GB to 100GB. The Un-Carrier has also increased the high-speed smartphone mobile hotspot data allotment from 3GB to 5GB. 

According to T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert:

“We just joined forces with Sprint, and we’re already America’s 5G coverage and speed leader. Magenta MAX is just a first taste of what our network capacity allows us to do! When you’re a heavy data user with a super-fast 5G smartphone, you don’t want to be hit with speed bumps. It’s like having a Ferrari and being forced to drive it in the school zone. Well, now it’s time to open ‘er up on the wide-open magenta road! And we’re just getting started. Buckle up!”

T-Mobile has also unveiled its new Zero Cost to Switch program, which allows customers from AT&T and Verizon to switch to their network, keep their phones and phone numbers. By switching, T-Mobile will be taking care of carrier fees (up to $650 per line) and will also be waiving device switching costs. 

To know more about Magenta MAX, visit this page.

  • thenew3

    Do all lines on the account have to be on the same plan? Or can some lines be on the Max while others on the regular magenta plan? Also does the 20% hookup discount apply?

    • The Waz

      Spoke with customer care, you will lose all promotion prior to 2020 including insider hookup

  • the martian ambassador

    $85 for a single line ! I’m going to check their site on 24 feb to see if there is a discount for 55+ if you get 2 lines.

  • Bodycount

    Another plan not as good as Simple Choice. I have three unlimited data lines with 6 GB hotspot and 4k streaming, PLUS 4 more free lines all with 6GB limit and 20GB banked for $115 after taxes.

  • The Waz

    Any promotion that you had prior to 6/2/2019 you would lose….according to tforce…by switching, I would pay close to 200 more moving from T-Mobile one plan to max. You will lose insider hookup as well. Wish T-Mobile would allow more people to take advantage of these new plans without losing existing discounts, maybe next uncarrier move

    • dcmanryan

      Becareful with that hookup code as any plan change and you could lose it. I’d lose it going from a 4-8 to a 9-12 One plan. I missed out on a few free lines as I’m maxed out at 8.

  • Philip

    I have the original plan which is 3 lines for $150 and get the 4th line free. Each of the phone gets 14GB of hotspot. Is it better to stay with my original?

  • Trevnerdio

    Hmm wonder if they’re going to release a military version of this as well. Would be interested. But do these new Magenta changes take effect immediately? Because that would be great too

    • Mr. Suavena

      Yes. $70 w/autopay

  • Sharti24

    Only 40GB of hotspot data? Should of been 100GB like what Sprint offered.

    • TheTruthIsOutThere

      You want T-Mobile to follow Sprint’s plan to go out of business?

  • I’m never leaving my current plan. 8 lines for $185/mo! Everything unlimited, taxes included, and Netflix included! Cheap, cheap, cheap! :-) For the record, I do have a work discount because my work phone is also T-Mobile. T-Mobile gives you a discount on your personal account if you choose them for your work phone. I have to recertify annually.

    At $23/line, it’s great! My parents, sisters, etc. are all super happy with the cost.

    • Joe

      On the 24th the Amplified plan is going to become the Amplified Max plan. I might switch back to that but I wouldn’t be able to keep my free lines.

  • Ian Tilton

    I have the old simple choice plan 2 lines for $120 all unlimited 4k with 14gb of hotspot plus 5 free line of a total of 7 lines with tax $150 I’ll just stay with this

  • Uri

    I have the first responder plus plan wouldn’t that make it first responder max plan now… or is first responder plus plan better then magenta max?

  • dl_crash

    Mistitled article. Should read plan with no deprioritization.

  • How much is Magenta Max with 2 lines?

  • David

    3 lines for 47 a line after the limited time seems like a price hike. Didn’t they agree to not raise prices for x amount of time after the merger?

  • ASolzhenitsyn

    I switched to Visible – it’s obvious that T-Mobile isn’t interested in lowering prices at this point. Get more, pay more. I’m fine with Verizon’s LTE coverage and data speeds in my area.

    • Mr. Suavena

      Is amazing that on average T-Mobile’s 5G is as fast as VRZN LTE

      • ASolzhenitsyn

        $25/month per line for Visible (for four lines, available to anyone) vs. $35 per line on TMUS with the 55+ plan (with two lines…account holder has to be over 55), which is the cheapest unlimited plan from TMUS I’m aware of.

        I’ll take the VZ coverage and cheaper price over the TMUS 5G Midband speeds.

        • Mr. Suavena

          Yup. You nailed it.

  • Dark enV

    I contacted T-Force yesterday to see what it would cost for my family plan to move to the Max. We have 9 lines on Magenta Plus and pay $280 for all 9. They told me my price would stay the same for the new plan. If that ends up working out that is a really great value.