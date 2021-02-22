T-Mobile Money implementing new changes on March 31

t-mobile-money-implementing-new-changes-march-31

T-Mobile Money has made some changes to its system. 

Starting March 31st, eligible customers will no longer be required to deposit $200 per month to qualify for 4.00% APY. Instead, when you use your T-Mobile Money card to make 10 qualifying purchases per month, you can earn 4.00% APY. 

Since the change will not take place until March 31st, T-Mobile Money has not yet released a press statement regarding this. But they do promise to notify customers 30 days in advance of the change via email.

According to our source, this may have something to do with the changes with BankMobile and parent companies.

We will update this post once more information has been released. 

To learn more about T-Mobile Money, visit this page.

 

Thanks, Carlos!

Tags:

  • dcmanryan

    Qualifying purchases will more than likely make this a worse deal than now I’m guessing. My gut tells me buying 10 cups a coffee a month won’t cut it.

    • Bodycount

      Don’t worry it will change again later on. Samsung Pay used to give points for every purchase no matter how small the charge was. Then they reduced the points. And finally they removed all points from purchases. It’s too easy to buy ten things a month.

  • Gearoid Griffin

    Oh T-Mobile Money, you take something that is working well and you decide, its time to mess with it. From what I have read so far, they claim they are making this move so as to allow more people to qualify for their 4% rate. Hmmm, really? People were having trouble with depositing $200 each month into their account, money of course they could immediately pull out a day later? I find that a stretch. So now you want me to take transactions that I most likely are completing with a credit card and its significantly stronger consumer protections and move then to a debt card with significantly less consumer protections to qualify. Nothing to do with the fact that for all these new debt transactions, Tmobile/BankMobile get their transaction cut. Not really an “uncarrier” move T-Mobile. Add this to other facts such as you can’t even down load your 1099INT from their website (they only mail it too you), their AllPoint Network ATMs are way less secure ATMs compared to Bank ATMs and of course, can’t link your T-Mobile Money account to services such as Mint, and when you do link your account to other services, your account is called Customers Bank, or maybe Urban Trust Bank or BankMobile and suddenly this checking account looks less and less attractive.

  • carlosestremera

    My pleasure. Thanks for sharing!