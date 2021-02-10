T-Mobile rolls out Android 11 update for Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 series

It’s a pretty busy week for T-Mobile. Aside from the immense success from its Q4 2020 and full-year 2020, the wireless carrier has been working hard to update devices to the latest Android OS.

Just recently, T-Mobile revealed that they are updating a number of devices from Samsung. The devices that are getting updated to the new OS include the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10+.

T-Mobile is actually late in releasing the update for the Galaxy S10 series. Samsung already deployed the update to these devices late last month. But T-Mobile is one of the carriers that took some time to test its own version and make sure it is working properly. The devices under the series include the following:

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The Android 11 update comes with One UI 3.0 features with the January 2021 Android security patch. You will need to have at least 2.2GB free storage on your device so the update will install smoothly.

The update is not available immediately to all devices since there is a daily limit on downloads. For Galaxy S10 series phones, the limit will be lifted on February 13. The daily download limit on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ devices will also be lifted on February 15. You can check if the update is available on your device by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

