Samsung rolls out updates for Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21 series

This week, it was reported that Samsung rolled out the software update for the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy S20 FE. But it looks like the rollout for the latter may be short lived.

Details about the update’s changelog are few, but considering it’s been just a few days since Samsung released the update for the Galaxy S10 series, it’s likely similar to it.

The new firmware version is called G99xBXXU1AUB6 and has a size of 257MB. Unlike the previous update, this one brings the February 2021 security patch. The update is not yet widely available to every user but it looks like it rolled out in Europe much earlier than the rest of the world.

As for its update for the Galaxy S20 FE, the rollout has been put on hold. Samsung has not released an official statement regarding the matter so there’s no telling why the update rollout was halted so quickly after it was released.

But it’s possible that the rollout could be resumed real soon, along with an explanation of the pause.

Thanks, Scott & Jonah!