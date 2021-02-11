T-Mobile launches third Changemaker Challenge contest for innovative youths

T-Mobile, together with Ashoka and the T-Mobile Foundation, has just launched its third Changemaker Challenge. This is a nationwide contest that provides opportunities for young leaders to take their innovative ideas to the next level.

From today until April 8, 2021, young leaders between the ages of 13 and 18 can join the challenge so they can get funding for their ideas on Technology, the Environment, or Education. Out of the participants, T-Mobile will be choosing 15 winners to receive funding of up to $15,000 and even join the three-day Changemaker Lab later this year.

Considering this is the third year of the Changemaker Challenge, T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation have invested almost $1M in seed funding and mentorship for the participants.

According to T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert:

“T-Mobile knows a thing or two about disruption and affecting change – and that’s why we can’t wait to once again help these forward-thinking youth grow their innovative, amazing ideas through our third Changemaker Challenge.”

The CEO also shared that “we can all take inspiration from today’s youth” since they are experiencing many of the challenges that society faces today. The youth, however, has “big ideas for how we can be better.” By giving them support, these changemakers “will do amazing things to positively impact their communities for years to come.”

If you fit the criteria and you have an innovative idea that you would like to present, you can join the challenge through this website. You can also visit the website to learn more about the contest rules and eligibility guidelines.

Source: T-Mobile