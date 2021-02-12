Motorola one 5G ace is Metro by T-Mobile’s first 5G device

Metro by T-Mobile today welcomed the latest smartphone to join its roster of devices. Starting today, you can now get your hands on the new Motorola one 5G ace smartphone.

This is the first 5G smartphone available under the prepaid brand’s lineup. And because of this, they are currently running a promotion for switchers. If you are switching to Metro by T-Mobile, you can get this 5G device under $20.

Apart from 5G connectivity, the Motorola one 5G ace comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by a 2.2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with two configuration options: 4GB of RAM/64GB storage or 6GB of RAM/128GB storage. The latter option is exclusively for T-Mobile customers along with other features like IP54 protection.

The device also comes with three rear-facing cameras: a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device also includes NFC and a 5000mAh battery.

With the Motorola one 5G ace, Metro by T-Mobile users can enjoy full access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. If you are switching from another carrier, you will only need to pay $19.99 to purchase the device. But if you are an existing customer who wishes to add a line and get this same device, you will have to pay $89.99 instead of the full retail price of $279.99.

The Motorola one 5G ace will also be making its way to T-Mobile pretty soon. To learn more about the device, you can visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile